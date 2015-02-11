FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-VW expects tough year after Europe, China slip in January sales drop
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 11, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-VW expects tough year after Europe, China slip in January sales drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* January sales of VWs down 2.8 pct at 507,100 cars

* VW “not immune” to global uncertainties -sales chief

* Group sales expected later this week (Adds detail on regions, executive comment, background)

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is bracing for a challenging year, it said on Wednesday after reporting that sales at its core division fell for a fourth straight month in January, with demand shrinking in key European and Chinese markets.

January deliveries of VW-branded cars, representing the company’s biggest division by sales and revenue, slipped 2.8 percent year on year to 507,100 vehicles.

Sales in Europe and China, which provided almost three quarters of the VW brand’s record 6.12 million deliveries last year, eased by 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively to 124,900 and 265,900 cars, the company said.

In Russia, where the rouble has been hammered by the slump in oil prices and Western sanctions related to the crisis in Ukraine, sales plunged by 28 percent to 6,200 cars.

“We are facing a challenging year,” sales chief Christian Klingler said. “VW was not immune to the uncertainties in some regions that have continued into the current year.”

Europe’s largest carmaker, which sold a record 10.1 million vehicles across the multi-brand group in 2014, is seeking to cut costs at its core division by 5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) over the next two years to narow the profit gap with rivals such as Toyota. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.