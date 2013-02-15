FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Jan group sales up 14.9 pct on China
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 15, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 14.9 percent in January to 749,900 vehicles, powered by demand from China.

“In particular the sizeable increase in China - due to the later date set for the Chinese New Year - helped the Volkswagen Group achieve this January performance,” board member Christian Klingler said in a statement.

“For February, we expect a decline in deliveries in China as a result of this special effect,” he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

