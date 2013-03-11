FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sales edge up in February, smallest gain in a year
March 11, 2013
BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said sales of its main namesake brand edged up 0.4 percent in February, the smallest gain in 13 months.

VW brand deliveries rose to 401,400 vehicles last month from 399,700 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based car maker said on Monday.

“The VW brand was not entirely immune to the tough competition and continued uncertainty in key European markets,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said.

Two-month sales of VW’s biggest volume brand gained 9.1 percent to 893,400 vehicles. The manufacturer may release sales data for the group, including nameplates such as luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda, later this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
