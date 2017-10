BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car maker, said on Tuesday that vehicle sales at its namesake brand rose 6.3 percent in April to 429,200 autos, pushing up four-month deliveries by 9.4 percent to 1.66 million.

The German manufacturer is due to release group auto sales including brands like luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda on May 11. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)