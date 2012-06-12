FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sales up 9.3 pct in May on China, U.S.
June 12, 2012 / 8:14 AM / 5 years ago

VW brand sales up 9.3 pct in May on China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen sold 9.3 percent more VW brand passenger cars in May than a year earlier as demand in China and the United States offset a weak economy in Europe.

Over the first five months of 2012, sales were up 9.4 percent, it said on Tuesday.

In the January-May period, sales in China were up 14.7 percent at 819,300 cars, and VW sold 170,600 cars in the United States, 35.7 percent more than a year earlier.

In western Europe, meanwhile, deliveries in the period were down 5.8 percent at 378,600 vehicles excluding Germany, where sales were up 2.9 percent.

“The situation on markets in Western Europe remains tense,” Volkswagen sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

