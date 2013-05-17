FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says April sales up 7.2 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Volkswagen says April sales up 7.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Monthly sales by Volkswagen , the world’s third largest carmaker, picked up the pace again in April after growing at their slowest rate in over three years a month earlier.

The Wolfsburg-based group said on Friday deliveries to customers rose 7.2 percent to 784,600 vehicles last month. In March, sales had edged up 0.2 percent.

“Nevertheless, the market environment remains difficult, and is very challenging in some world regions. The economic crisis in Europe in particular is having an increasing impact on the automobile industry,” sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

For the first four months of 2013, volumes rose 5.6 percent to 3.05 million vehicles, driven by an 18.4 percent gain in China, the group’s single largest market.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.