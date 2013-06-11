FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

VW brand sales up 5.5 pct in May, helped by China demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its core brand rose 5.5 percent in May to 503,100 vehicles, buoyed by gains in China.

“Overall the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is showing stable development despite continuing economic uncertainty, although the trends vary quite significantly,” sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

“While deliveries in China, for example, continued to rise, unit sales for May in other regions such as Western Europe declined,” he said.

Five-month deliveries were up 5.3 percent to 2.41 million cars of the VW namesake brand, Wolfsburg-based VW said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

