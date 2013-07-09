FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says June sales of core passenger-car brand up 0.5 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 9, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

VW says June sales of core passenger-car brand up 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its core passenger-car brand edged up 0.5 percent in June to 501,000 cars, spurred by deliveries of the new Golf hatchback.

Half-year sales of the VW namesake brand rose 4.4 percent to 2.91 million autos, with gains in Asia and North America offsetting a 7.1 percent drop in Europe.

“The challenges on difficult global markets, especially the considerable uncertainties in Europe, will undoubtedly continue to have a significant impact in the second half of the year,” sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
