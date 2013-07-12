FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says June sales up 3.7 pct, smallest gain since March
July 12, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

VW says June sales up 3.7 pct, smallest gain since March

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said group sales rose 3.7 percent in June to 827,800 cars, the smallest gain since March, as deliveries in core European markets keep falling.

Six-month global sales were up 5.5 percent to a record 4.7 million autos, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday. European deliveries fell 3.5 percent to 1.87 million cars.

“We remain on course and are entering the second half of the year with confidence,” VW group sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. “Nevertheless, the enormous challenges persist.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

