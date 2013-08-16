FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says July group sales up 3.2 pct in difficult markets
August 16, 2013

VW says July group sales up 3.2 pct in difficult markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said sales of its multi-brand group rose 3.2 percent in July to 757,700 vehicles even as conditions in auto markets remain difficult.

Seven-month group deliveries including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche were up 5.1 percent to 5.45 million cars, Europe’s biggest automaker said on Friday.

“The economic environment remains as difficult as ever,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

