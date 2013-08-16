VW says July group sales up 3.2 pct in difficult markets

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said sales of its multi-brand group rose 3.2 percent in July to 757,700 vehicles even as conditions in auto markets remain difficult.

Seven-month group deliveries including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche were up 5.1 percent to 5.45 million cars, Europe’s biggest automaker said on Friday.

“The economic environment remains as difficult as ever,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)