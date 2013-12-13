VW group sales rise 4.3 percent in November, boosted by China

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Friday its group vehicle sales rose 4.3 percent in November, boosted by strong growth in China, where sales increased 16.7 percent.

Global sales of cars, sport utility vehicles and vans rose to 828,600 last month from 794,300 the same month a year earlier.

“Our brands enjoyed particularly strong growth in China. However, the challenges on the other world markets remain unchanged,” said Volkswagen board member Christian Klingler.

In the January-November period, group auto sales climbed 4.7 percent to 8.68 million vehicles, the company said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)