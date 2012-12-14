FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW says November car sales up 11.7 pct on Asia, North America
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 14, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

VW says November car sales up 11.7 pct on Asia, North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Friday that sales of the multi-brand automotive group rose 11.7 percent in November to 794,500 vehicles, with gains in North America and Asia outweighing declines in western Europe.

Eleven-month auto sales increased 10.4 percent to 8.29 million autos, Europe’s largest car maker said in a statement.

Still, VW said it’s “preparing for a very challenging year” in 2013, citing the “continuing difficult situation” in some European markets. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.