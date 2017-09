BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said sales of its core passenger-car brand in the United States fell 12.2 percent in September to 31,920 vehicles.

Year-to-date deliveries fell 2.6 percent to 314,833 autos, the Wolfsburg-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)