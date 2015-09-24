Audi, Porsche R&D chiefs, VW U.S. CEO to quit -source

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will dismiss the R&D chiefs of Audi and Porsche and its top manager in the United States where the carmaker has been found manipulating diesel emission rules, a senior source said on Thursday.

Audi R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, Porsche’s Wolfgang Hatz and VW’s U.S. chief executive Michael Horn will be dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on Friday, the source said.

Germany’s Bild newspaper earlier on Thursday reported the dismissals of Hackenberg and Hatz.

VW, Audi and Porsche all declined comment.