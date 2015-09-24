FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Audi, Porsche R&D chiefs, VW U.S. CEO to quit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will dismiss the R&D chiefs of Audi and Porsche and its top manager in the United States where the carmaker has been found manipulating diesel emission rules, a senior source said on Thursday.

Audi R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, Porsche’s Wolfgang Hatz and VW’s U.S. chief executive Michael Horn will be dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on Friday, the source said.

Germany’s Bild newspaper earlier on Thursday reported the dismissals of Hackenberg and Hatz.

VW, Audi and Porsche all declined comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
