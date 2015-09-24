FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to create U.S. management post, Skoda CEO frontrunner -sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

VW to create U.S. management post, Skoda CEO frontrunner -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG/BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s embattled carmaker Volkswagen will create a special position for the United States on its management board, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Winfried Vahland, chief executive of VW’s Czech division Skoda is the favourite candidate to take charge of VW’s operations in the United States, the sources said.

VW’s supervisory board will on Friday dismiss the carmaker’s current U.S. chief executive, Michael Horn, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.