Volkswagen to pick Porsche chief as next CEO -source
September 24, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to pick Porsche chief as next CEO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will pick the head of sports-car maker Porsche as its next chief executive to succeed Martin Winterkorn who resigned on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Mueller, the VW group’s former head product strategist, has a majority on the 20-member supervisory panel which is due to meet on Friday, the source said.

Winterkorn resigned after almost nine years at the helm of Europe’s biggest carmaker after VW was found manipulating emission standards in the United States. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

