RPT-VW to name people responsible for emissions scandal - sources
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-VW to name people responsible for emissions scandal - sources

HAMBURG/BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will start naming people responsible for manipulations of emissions tests on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The carmaker’s supervisory board will not only announce the successor to Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn at a meeting on Friday but also start revealing names of people bearing responsibility for technical manipulations of emissions testing, the sources said on Thursday.

CEO Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
