Scania committee says owners should wait to decide on VW offer

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Scania’s independent board committee said on Tuesday it had begun evaluating Volkswagen’s bid for the remaining shares in the truck maker and advised shareholders to to not take a final decision until all relevant information was available.

“The Committee will make a thorough analysis and thereafter announce its opinion on the offer,” it said in a statement.

It also said Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley had been selected as its financial advisors. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)