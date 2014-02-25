FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scania committee says owners should wait to decide on VW offer
February 25, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Scania committee says owners should wait to decide on VW offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Scania’s independent board committee said on Tuesday it had begun evaluating Volkswagen’s bid for the remaining shares in the truck maker and advised shareholders to to not take a final decision until all relevant information was available.

“The Committee will make a thorough analysis and thereafter announce its opinion on the offer,” it said in a statement.

It also said Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley had been selected as its financial advisors. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

