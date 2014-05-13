FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Pension firm Alecta accepts Volkswagen bid for Scania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Swedish pensions manager Alecta said on Tuesday it would accept Volkswagen’s bid for Swedish truck maker Scania, reversing its previous stance, meaning the bid looks likely to succeed.

Alecta holds 2.04 percent of Scania shares. On April 30, Volkswagen said it had reached an acceptance level of 88.25 percent of shares, meaning Alecta’s yes will tip the scales in its favour. The bid needs acceptance from owners with a total of 90 percent of shares to go through.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

