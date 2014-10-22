VW's Scania Q3 earnings rise but order intake slumps

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned truck maker Scania said on Wednesday its operating income rose 6 percent in the third quarter on the back of strong sales of services but noted order bookings slumped, also in its biggest market, Europe.

The company, delisted after VW bought out minority shareholders earlier this year, posted operating earnings of 2.08 billion Swedish crowns ($287.25 million) but said order bookings had dipped 15 percent in the quarter.

“Total order bookings for trucks during the third quarter decreased, compared to high level of the previous quarter, mainly related to the Middle East,” the company said.

“Order bookings also decreased in Europe compared to the previous quarter. However, this is in line with the seasonal pattern in the European market.” (1 US dollar = 7.2410 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)