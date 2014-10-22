FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Scania Q3 earnings rise but order intake slumps
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 22, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Scania Q3 earnings rise but order intake slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned truck maker Scania said on Wednesday its operating income rose 6 percent in the third quarter on the back of strong sales of services but noted order bookings slumped, also in its biggest market, Europe.

The company, delisted after VW bought out minority shareholders earlier this year, posted operating earnings of 2.08 billion Swedish crowns ($287.25 million) but said order bookings had dipped 15 percent in the quarter.

“Total order bookings for trucks during the third quarter decreased, compared to high level of the previous quarter, mainly related to the Middle East,” the company said.

“Order bookings also decreased in Europe compared to the previous quarter. However, this is in line with the seasonal pattern in the European market.” (1 US dollar = 7.2410 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.