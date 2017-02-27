BERLIN Feb 27 Volkswagen's
long-struggling Spanish division Seat expects strong sales this
year after deliveries grew by double-digit percentages in the
first two months thanks to new models and demand from southern
Europe, its chief executive said.
Full availability of the new Ateca sport-utility vehicle
introduced in 2016 and the launch of its smaller sibling Arona
later this year will drive demand, CEO Luca de Meo said, after
Seat's annual sales rose less than 3 percent in 2016 and 2015.
"2017 could be kind of a special year for Seat," de Meo told
Reuters on Monday. "We have seen encouraging sales" in the first
two months.
Seat's deliveries jumped 17 percent in January to 32,300
cars, parent Volkswagen (VW) said this month, the strongest
growth of VW's five main car brands including Audi and Porsche.
February sales data has yet to be released.
Seat, bought by VW in 1986, grappled for years with losses
caused by under-used capacity at its main plant in Martorell,
Spain.
De Meo said Seat, which has traditionally targeted young
buyers with sporty compact models, would start as early as next
year selling its cars with internet-connected services,
including software to route drivers around traffic jams.
To underpin its push into digital services, Seat is wooing
experts from technology firms and will open a research lab in
Barcelona in April.
The brand will also test car sharing in its home city with
electric prototype cars, he said, reflecting efforts by its
German parent.
"A new world is opening up for us," de Meo said. "Our young
customers put a lot of attention on connectivity."
