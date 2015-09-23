TABLE-Volkswagen's top shareholders

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority, one of Volkswagen's top shareholders, has seen the value of its holding fall by 3.35 billion euros ($3.73 billion) since the auto maker was hit by an emissions scandal at the end of last week. Following is a table of the top five holders of Volkswagen's preference and ordinary shares, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showing losses as of 1417 GMT for preferred shares, and 1423 GMT for ordinary shares. Volkswagen preference shares Volume Fall in (mln) value (mln euros) Qatar 23.14 1190.5 Capital World 3.57 183.7 Northern Cross 3.56 183.2 Fidelity Worldwide 2.77 142.5 Vanguard 2.74 141.0 Volkswagen ordinary shares Porsche 149.7 6452.0 Lower Saxony 59.03 2544.2 Qatar 50.15 2161.5 Norges Bank 5.9 254.3 APG 0.76 32.8 ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Compiled by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)