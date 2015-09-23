FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Volkswagen's top shareholders
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 23, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Volkswagen's top shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority, one
of Volkswagen's  top shareholders, has seen
the value of its holding fall by 3.35 billion euros ($3.73
billion) since the auto maker was hit by an emissions scandal at
the end of last week.
     Following is a table of the top five holders of
Volkswagen's preference and ordinary shares, according to
Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showing losses as of 1417 GMT for
preferred shares, and 1423 GMT for ordinary shares.
    
 Volkswagen preference shares          Volume        Fall in              
                                       (mln)         value (mln           
                                                     euros)               
 Qatar                                 23.14         1190.5                     
 Capital World                         3.57          183.7                      
 Northern Cross                        3.56          183.2                      
 Fidelity Worldwide                    2.77          142.5                      
 Vanguard                              2.74          141.0                      
                                                                                
 Volkswagen ordinary shares                                                     
 Porsche                               149.7         6452.0                     
 Lower Saxony                          59.03         2544.2                     
 Qatar                                 50.15         2161.5                     
 Norges Bank                           5.9           254.3                      
 APG                                   0.76          32.8                       
 ($1 = 0.8974 euros)

 (Compiled by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.