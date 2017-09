PRAGUE, June 9 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, posted a 15.2 percent rise in global sales in May, selling 91,200 units, a record for that month, it said on Monday.

The company, the Czech Republic’s top exporter, said sales had risen a ninth straight month, boosted by western and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)