VW's Skoda Auto says October deliveries fall 2.7 percent
November 9, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

VW's Skoda Auto says October deliveries fall 2.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, reported on Monday a 2.7 percent year-on-year drop in October deliveries, hit by declining sales in Russia and eastern Europe.

Skoda said the October result was still the second best for that month in its history after last year’s record.

“Our new models have been very well received by customers. This is evidenced by the stable development of incoming orders,” Skoda board member Werner Eichhorn said in a statement. “However, we continue to see tense markets in Russia and eastern Europe.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

