VW's Skoda Auto deliveries down 2.1 percent in September on Russia, China

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto posted a 2.1 percent drop in September deliveries, shipping 93,600 cars as sales in China, Russia and eastern Europe fell, the company said on Monday.

Skoda said that while it was seeing a good amount of orders from markets in western and central Europe, sales in Russia were down 37 percent in the month and by 3.6 percent overall in eastern Europe. In China, sales dropped 4.2 percent versus the same month a year ago.

Skoda has also had cars affected by VW’s rigging of diesel emissions tests, which came to light in September. The Czech company said on Sept. 30 that it had not yet seen any deviations in its orders or production because of the scandal. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)