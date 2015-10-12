FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Skoda Auto deliveries down 2.1 percent in September on Russia, China
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 12, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

VW's Skoda Auto deliveries down 2.1 percent in September on Russia, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto posted a 2.1 percent drop in September deliveries, shipping 93,600 cars as sales in China, Russia and eastern Europe fell, the company said on Monday.

Skoda said that while it was seeing a good amount of orders from markets in western and central Europe, sales in Russia were down 37 percent in the month and by 3.6 percent overall in eastern Europe. In China, sales dropped 4.2 percent versus the same month a year ago.

Skoda has also had cars affected by VW’s rigging of diesel emissions tests, which came to light in September. The Czech company said on Sept. 30 that it had not yet seen any deviations in its orders or production because of the scandal. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.