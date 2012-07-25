VW to shut Slovak production for 2-week summer break

BRATISLAVA, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s car maker Volkswagen will shut production at its Slovak assembly plant for a regular two-week summer break on July. 30, which will slow Slovakia’s economic growth in the third quarter and hurt its export volumes.

Volkswagen is one of the euro zone country’s three top exporters and is, together with Slovak unit of Kia Motors Corp. and PSA Peugeot Citroen, currently the key driver of the export-reliant economy, which is bucking recession in the bloc.

Kia and PSA also traditionally halt production in summer for maintenance and repairs.

Volkswagen, which is building a new body-shop and stamping unit at its factory located near capital Bratislava, said it will restart production on Aug. 13.

The company’s Slovak unit said that construction works at its new facilities at the site will continue during the holiday. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)