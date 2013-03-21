Volkswagen wants to keep Slovak output high after record 2012

BRATISLAVA, March 21 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen wants to keep car production in Slovakia at the high levels that saw it doubling production to a record level in 2012.

Volkswagen Slovakia makes cars for markets including Germany and Britain as well as Russia, the United States and China, where more robust sales have helped offset falling demand in austerity-hit Europe.

The company manufactured 419,888 vehicles last year, up from 210,441 in 2010. Revenues rose by 27 percent year-on-year to 6.59 billion euros ($8.53 billion).

“We are working to sustain reached (production) level with a goal to increase this further. We are, however, no island. We are doing quite well this year and we already have three months behind us,” chief executive Albrecht Reimold said.

European car sales fell last month to their lowest February level in at least 23 years, industry figures showed on Tuesday, dwindling to the sort of trickle usually only seen during the August holiday when cities are empty.

“We consider markets as very volatile. The worldwide market, however, is evolving positively. There is a very difficult situation in Europe and we have to be vigilant. Flexible and active. The key is to consolidate and continue high production levels,” Reimold added.

Volkswagen, which has an investment plan worth 1.5 billion in the central European country for the 2012-2016 period, said sport utility vehicles (SUV) made up 51 percent of production.

A new small-size model, added to production in late 2011, had a 49 percent share of the overall output last year.

Germany remains the biggest export market with a 40.2 percent share, followed by China with 9.5 percent and Britain with 7.1 percent.

The plant, near the capital Bratislava, produces SUV models including the new generation of Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and parts of the Porsche Cayenne. Germany, China, the United States and Russia are key export markets for these vehicles.

$1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)