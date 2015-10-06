FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen S.Korea September sales fall 7.8 pct vs August
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen S.Korea September sales fall 7.8 pct vs August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen , rocked by a diesel emissions scandal that erupted on Sept 18, saw its sales in South Korea slide 7.8 percent in September from a month earlier, according to industry data released on Tuesday.

Volkswagen sold 2,901 cars in South Korea in September, its fewest since May, data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association showed. That still represented an increase of 26.7 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Overall sales of foreign-branded cars rose 12 percent in September from the month earlier, and 19.7 percent from the previous September, according to the industry group.

The automaker didn’t immediately disclose how many diesel-engine vehicles it sold in September. In the first eight months of the year, 90 percent of Volkswagen’s sales in South Korea were of diesel-engine models, according to the company. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
