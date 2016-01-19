FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says to file suit against VW's local chief in emissions case
January 19, 2016 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea says to file suit against VW's local chief in emissions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s environment ministry said it plans to file a criminal complaint later on Tuesday against the head of the South Korean unit of Volkswagen AG and Audi AG over an emissions test cheating scandal.

The complaint against Johannes Thammer, managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea, says that a recall plan submitted by the German automakers failed to address key elements required under the country’s environment law, the ministry said in a statement.

In November, South Korea, after conducting its own emissions test, fined the German automaker a record 14.1 billion won ($11.7 million) and ordered a recall of 125,522 vehicles.

Volkswagen submitted a recall plan on Jan. 6 at the request of the ministry. ($1 = 1,210.3 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)

