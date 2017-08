SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea on Tuesday revoked the certification of 32 Volkswagen Group models and suspended their sales, accusing the German automaker of forging documents on emissions and noise-level tests.

The environment ministry also fined Volkswagen 17.8 billion won ($16.06 million), the second fine slapped on Europe's biggest automaker by South Korea following its emissions scandal. ($1 = 1,108.2900 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)