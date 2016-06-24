FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea issues arrest warrant for VW exec in emissions probe - prosecution official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea issues arrest warrant for VW exec in emissions probe - prosecution official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for a Korea-based Volkswagen AG executive in connection with the German automaker's cheating of vehicle emissions tests, a prosecution official said.

The arrest warrant is the first to be levelled against a Volkswagen executive anywhere in the world after the firm admitted to using software to fool emissions tests, spurring legal action in the United States, Germany, South Korea and elsewhere.

"This is just the beginning of the investigation," the official at the prosecution office said, declining to be named because the investigation was ongoing. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.