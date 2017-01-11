FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

S.Korea prosecutors indict Volkswagen local unit execs, staff -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors indicted eight current and former executives, employees and contractors of Volkswagen AG's local unit for the violation of the Clean Air Conservation Act and other charges, Yonhap reported, citing the prosecutors' office.

With the indictment, prosecutors wrapped up the investigation into the company's emissions cheating scandal that began when the country's environment ministry filed a criminal complaint against the head of Volkswagen's local unit early last year.

A local spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment. An official authorised to speak for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

