VW to lower investment, R&D costs through 2020
November 18, 2016 / 2:30 PM / in a year

VW to lower investment, R&D costs through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it will lower investment and development costs in coming years as the automotive group embarks on an efficiency drive to fund a strategic shift to zero-emission technology.

The investment ratio in VW’s automotive business will decline to 6 percent by 2020 from 6.9 percent last year, VW said on Friday, adding development costs will be cut to the same level.

VW earlier on Friday announced a long-awaited turnaround plan for its core brand which foresees 30,000 job cuts globally at the division while targeting 3.7 billion euros ($3.93 billion) in annual cost savings from 2020. ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)

