FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen likely to price new preference shares 191 eur -source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 3, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen likely to price new preference shares 191 eur -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will likely issue new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.

“The latest price guidance given to investors was 191 euros a share, books are closed,” the person said late on Tuesday.

Volkswagen earlier on Tuesday announced it would place preference shares in an accelerated book building with institutional investors.

The issue will help pay for VW’s 6.7 billion euro takeover offer to shareholders of Swedish truckmaker Scania, VW said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Philipp Halstrick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.