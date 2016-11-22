FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

VW brand targets 6 percent operating margin after 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen aims to raise the profitability of its core VW brand, which lags those of major rivals, to above 6 percent after 2025, VW brand chief Herbert Diess told a news conference on Tuesday.

Diess was spelling out details of his plans after the group announced a compromise with labour unions on Friday that will allow it to cut 30,000 jobs at the VW brand by 2025 in exchange for a commitment to avoid forced redundancies.

"We want to make Volkswagen future-proof," Diess told reporters at the group's headquarters.

The brand's profitability is expected to be just 2 percent this year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

