VW's management, workers to develop strategy for core brand
April 11, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

VW's management, workers to develop strategy for core brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s top management and works council agreed on Monday to draw up a framework for future strategy of the core autos division.

Volkswagen (VW) and its labour leaders will develop packages to secure factories in Germany, the carmaker said on Monday after a meeting of the supervisory board’s steering committee, as it aims to contain the costs of its emissions scandal.

VW’s labour bosses last week publicly clashed with the carmaker’s brand management, accusing it of betraying workers and trying to use the scandal as a pretext for job cuts.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

