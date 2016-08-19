FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW eyes transportation deals to boost autonomous car plans
August 19, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

VW eyes transportation deals to boost autonomous car plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is planning further acquisitions in the market for new transportation technologies and services, a top manager at the carmaker said, as it pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal.

"Yes, there are further opportunities" for purchases, Volkswagen (VW) digital chief Johann Jungwirth said in an interview published on Friday. "We have quite a few things in the pipeline," he said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

