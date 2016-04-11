UPDATE 1-VW management to map out brand strategy with labour

* VW, workers to develop plans to secure German plants

* VW, workers aim to mend fences after dispute

* Board panel makes no progress on bonuses -Lower Saxony PM (Adds detail, background and comment from Lower Saxony)

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s top management and works council have agreed to map out the future course of the group’s core autos division, aiming to settle a dispute which is posing a distraction as the carmaker grapples with its emissions scandal.

Labour leaders last Thursday accused VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess of betraying workers and trying to use the scandal as a pretext for job cuts, opening up a new front in Volkswagen’s (VW) struggle to cope with the crisis.

VW and its labour leaders will develop packages to secure factories in Germany, the carmaker said on Monday, targeting “short and medium-term measures and investments” amid efforts to draw up a strategy for the VW namesake brand through 2025.

Works council boss Bernd Osterloh, who last week called VW’s brand management “unreliable” and urged talks on the future of its German plants, hailed the accord reached on Monday after a meeting of the supervisory board’s steering committee.

“Together, we want to overcome the impact of the emissions scandal and lead Volkswagen into the age of electric mobility and digitalisation,” said Osterloh, who sits on VW’s supervisory board.

VW’s top players however failed to reach agreement at Monday’s meeting on the issue of bonuses for senior managers, which has become a flashpoint in the growing tensions with labour representatives.

“The supervisory board talks over the bonus payments are ongoing, the result of which I cannot and do not want to preempt,” said Stephan Weil, prime minister of Lower Saxony, VW’s second-largest shareholder. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)