9 months ago
VW brand to return to top of volume carmakers by 2020 -CEO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

VW brand to return to top of volume carmakers by 2020 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's core brand has a goal of returning to the top of volume carmakers by 2020, with adequate margins, VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess said.

"The new strategy TRANSFORM 2025+ is the foundation for our path to the future," Diess said in a staff newsletter called "inside" and distributed at Volkswagen (VW) headquarters on Tuesday.

Diess is due to unveil the details of the new TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy at a news conference at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

