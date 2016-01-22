FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Court appoints lead counsel in Volkswagen multi-district litigation
January 22, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

US Court appoints lead counsel in Volkswagen multi-district litigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court has appointed Elizabeth Cabraser as plaintiffs’ lead counsel to conduct and coordinate the multi-district litigation over civil lawsuits filed against Volkswagen AG, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Cabraser would also lead the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee (PSC) to hear cases pertaining to Volkswagen’s usage of software to evade emissions limits, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District Of California said.

Earlier in December, Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice had both urged the U.S. Judicial Panel on multi-district litigation to send the cases to Detroit, but were ultimately assigned the Northern District of California in San Francisco, where the first Volkswagen case in the country was filed.

The court said it has appointed 21 attorneys to the PSC in addition to Cabraser for speedy resolution and has also appointed Van Eaton as the government coordinating counsel. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

