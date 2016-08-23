Volkswagen says production to resume as deal struck with suppliers

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Tuesday that the two auto parts suppliers with which it has been at loggerheads over a contract dispute had agreed to start delivering parts again and that the affected plants would gradually resume production.

It said the parties had agreed not to disclose details of the agreement.

VW and the two Prevent DEV group suppliers, CarTrim GmbH and ES Automobilguss, held talks for more than 20 hours to resolve the dispute that threatened to cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)