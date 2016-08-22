FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German govt urges VW to end dispute with suppliers
August 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

German govt urges VW to end dispute with suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry on Monday urged Volkswagen and its suppliers to quickly end a dispute that has prompted production delays at six plants including at the car maker's main Wolfsburg factory.

"We assume and also expect the companies to solve the sticking issues as soon as possible," Economy Ministry spokesman Andreas Audretsch said during a regular government news conference.

He added: "It is about thousands of jobs, which could be affected by shorter work hours, and the responsibility to tackle these problems constructively is very high." (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

