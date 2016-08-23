FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Talks between Volkswagen, suppliers on home stretch - source
August 23, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Talks between Volkswagen, suppliers on home stretch - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and two of its auto parts suppliers are nearing agreement in a contract dispute, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Talks are on the home stretch," the person said.

VW and two Prevent DEV group suppliers held talks overnight to resolve a contract dispute that threatens to cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this week and is seen affecting automotive suppliers.

VW and Prevent declined to comment on the progress of talks. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
