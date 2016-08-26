FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says sees limited impact of production stoppages on staff hours
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / in a year

VW says sees limited impact of production stoppages on staff hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said the impact of production stoppages on staff hours caused by a dispute with two parts suppliers has been significantly reduced thanks to internal remedies.

Volkswagen (VW) will take advantage of “internal flexibilisation measures” at five of six plants affected by supply chain problems to cushion the impact of output disruptions on working hours, it said on Friday.

VW applied for support under the government’s “Kurzarbeit” short-time work programme only at its factory in Emden where production of Passat models was halted after one of the suppliers stopped delivering seat covers. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

