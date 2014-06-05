FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arbitration court to rule in VW-Suzuki row this year-sources
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 5, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Arbitration court to rule in VW-Suzuki row this year-sources

Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz

1 Min Read

BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp are a step closer to resolving a long-running dispute over their failed partnership after a London-based court of arbitration wrapped up witness hearings, paving the way for a verdict by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Suzuki filed for international arbitration in November 2011 after VW repeatedly refused to sell back a 19.9 percent stake in the Japanese carmaker that it acquired in January 2010. VW paid roughly 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the stake.

The London-based arbitration court is expected to issue a ruling before the end of 2014 after witness examination concluded two sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

VW and Suzuki declined comment.

$1 = 0.7341 Euros Editing by Noah Barkin and Ludwig Burger

