BERLIN, March 9 Volkswagen has
signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors
to explore cooperation in India, sources close to the
matter said, as the German carmaker takes a fresh attempt at
conquering low-cost markets.
The MoU will enable both carmakers to deepen exchanges about
technology, components and platforms and analyze the synergies
that may follow a possible cooperation, one of three company
sources said.
VW is discussing with its brands and potential partners ways
to expand the product portfolio "with tailor-made solutions" in
India, a spokesman said, reciting a previous statement.
"We confirm that we are in talks with VW for a potential
alliance but an announcement will be made at an appropriate
time," a spokesman for Tata said.
