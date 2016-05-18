FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor TCI reiterates VW should lower labour costs
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Activist investor TCI reiterates VW should lower labour costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor TCI on Wednesday pressed Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, again to lower staff costs and align management pay with shareholder interests.

TCI reacted to a letter sent by Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter to TCI, in which VW agreed with many criticisms previously raised by the hedge fund about the need to raise VW’s performance and to reform its governance structure.

“It’s a letter of fine ambitions but the key point is that the unions and, in particular, Lower Saxony have to back the management team now. Then this could be the turning point for Volkswagen,” TCI partner Ben Walker told Reuters in a written statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

