FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand set to approve Volkswagen factory - FAZ
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 1, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Thailand set to approve Volkswagen factory - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Thailand is set to approve the construction of a Volkswagen factory near the port of Bangkok, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the Thai investment authority BOI.

A decision from the authority could come as early as next week, the paper said on Monday.

The investment, under Thailand’s “Eco2” programme, would secure tax and customs advantages for Volkswagen if it builds fuel efficient cars, provided the factory produces more than 100,000 vehicles and comes on stream by 2019.

The paper cited senior BOI officials as saying Volkswagen plans to export cars from Thailand.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment.

VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has repeatedly said that his company needed to expand its presence in southeast Asia if it is to achieve its goal of unseating Toyota as global market leader.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Jan Schwartz, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.