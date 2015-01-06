FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW picks TomTom as map supplier for passenger cars
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 6, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

VW picks TomTom as map supplier for passenger cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen has picked Dutch navigation equipment maker TomTom to furnish its passenger cars with mapping technology, TomTom said on Tuesday.

TomTom shares jumped 8 percent at the open.

The Dutch company said VW will launch in-dashboard navigation systems with TomTom maps, starting with the new VW multimedia system in North America in the second quarter.

The technology will be rolled out across multiple car lines, TomTom said, including VW’s two best-selling U.S. models, Jetta and Passat.

“We are delighted to announce this agreement with Volkswagen, strengthening our relationship with one of the world`s premier car manufacturers, and reinforcing our global position as a trusted provider of automotive grade maps,” said TomTom Chief Executive Harold Goddijn.

Neither company disclosed details of the size of the agreement. Spokesmen for TomTom and VW weren’t immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.