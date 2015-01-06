VW picks TomTom as map supplier for passenger cars

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen has picked Dutch navigation equipment maker TomTom to furnish its passenger cars with mapping technology, TomTom said on Tuesday.

TomTom shares jumped 8 percent at the open.

The Dutch company said VW will launch in-dashboard navigation systems with TomTom maps, starting with the new VW multimedia system in North America in the second quarter.

The technology will be rolled out across multiple car lines, TomTom said, including VW’s two best-selling U.S. models, Jetta and Passat.

“We are delighted to announce this agreement with Volkswagen, strengthening our relationship with one of the world`s premier car manufacturers, and reinforcing our global position as a trusted provider of automotive grade maps,” said TomTom Chief Executive Harold Goddijn.

Neither company disclosed details of the size of the agreement. Spokesmen for TomTom and VW weren’t immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)