Volkswagen trucks eyes Asian acquisitions -trucks chief

HANOVER, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's truck and bus division is looking at Asia to expand its business, its head said on Wednesday, singling out the Indian market.

"We are currently looking at the issue of India," VW's trucks chief Andreas Renschler told journalists at a round table at the Hanover trucks show.

He added the unit was also considering steps to further expand in China, where VW subsidiary MAN already has a stake in local producer Sinotruk.

Renschler also said that his division had no current plans to list the business in a public offering. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)