FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volkswagen trucks eyes Asian acquisitions -trucks chief
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 21, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Volkswagen trucks eyes Asian acquisitions -trucks chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's truck and bus division is looking at Asia to expand its business, its head said on Wednesday, singling out the Indian market.

"We are currently looking at the issue of India," VW's trucks chief Andreas Renschler told journalists at a round table at the Hanover trucks show.

He added the unit was also considering steps to further expand in China, where VW subsidiary MAN already has a stake in local producer Sinotruk.

Renschler also said that his division had no current plans to list the business in a public offering. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.